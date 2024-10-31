Arvind Awamy and Karthi’s heartwarming film Meiyazhagan is getting so much love on Netflix that it is unbelievable. The film cropped up as a surprise at the box office, taking a jump of almost 200% even after its release on OTT. Now, the verdict from OTT makes it clear that it is winning one view at a time!

Meiyazhagan OTT Verdict

The Tamil drama helmed by C Prem Kumar and produced by Jyothika and Suriya has garnered a successful 1.9 million views in its opening week on Netflix. In fact, it was trending globally on Netflix in the top 10, occupying the seventh spot.

Arvind Swamy and Karthi’s film stayed above Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein, which entered its third week on Netflix. In fact, the Tamil drama in its debut week surpassed the debut week of many Hindi films that were released on Netflix in 2024.

Meiyazhagan VS Hindi Films

With a 1.9 million views debut, Meiyazhagan surpassed the opening views of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Savi, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Srikanth, all of which had very good word-of-mouth. Considering the South Indian biggies, it stood at an overall number in the list.

Beats Kamal Haasan & Prabhas

The Tamil drama surpassed the opening numbers of the films by pan-India giants Kamal Haasan and Prabhas. Haasan’s Indian 2 and Prabhas‘s Salaar both garnered lesser views in their opening week.

Check out the list of all the South Indian films that arrived on Netflix this year and their opening views in the debut week.

1. Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi): 4.5 Million

2. The Greatest Of All Time: 3.8 Million

3. Guntur Kaaram: 2 Million

3. Hi Nanna: 2 Million

4. Meiyazhagan: 1.9 Million

5. Kondal: 1.7 Million

5. Indian 2: 1.7 Million

6. Salaar Hindi: 1.6 Million

7. Anweshippin Kandethum: 1.4 Million

8. Hi Papa (Hi Nanna Hindi): 1.2 Million

9. Merry Christmas Hindi: 1.2 Million

10. Tillu Square: 1.2 Million

11. Guntur Kaaram Hindi: 1.1 Million

12. Mr Bachchan: 1 Million

