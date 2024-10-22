The Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) has been one of the most successful offerings at the Malayalam box office. The movie has become a massive hit while garnering tremendous critical acclaim and acquired an impressive ROI (Return On Investment) percentage. Let us look at its box office performance on its 40th day.

ARM Box Office Collection Day 40

On its 40th day, the Tovino Thomas starrer witnessed a slight drop in its day-wise collections. The movie earned 0.14 crore, a decrease from its 39th-day collections, wherein it had earned 0.55 crore. The Malayalam action-thriller’s India net collections now come to 62.69 crore. At the same time, the gross collections come to 73.97 crore. The movie has garnered around 32.25 crore for the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 106.22 crore. It will be interesting to see whether the film can at least cross the 150 crore milestone now. It looks slightly tricky since the day-wise collections have reduced a bit now.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of ARM Box Office:

India net – 62.69 crores

India gross – 73.97 crores

Overseas gross – 32.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 106.22 crores

ARM’s Impressive ROI Percentage

Not only has the Tovino Thomas starrer crossed the 100 crore milestone in its worldwide collections, but it is also enjoying a solid ROI percentage. With its current India net collections of 62.96 crore, the movie’s ROI comes to 32.69 crore. The movie, mounted at 30 crore, now enjoys an ROI percentage of 108%.

About The Movie

Apart from Tovino Thomas, ARM also stars Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Shivajith, Harish Uthaman, Rohini, Jagadish, and Aju Varghese in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Jithin Laal. The music has been composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office (Russia): Prabhas’ Magnum Opus Rules With 173% Higher Collections Than Pathaan, Now Set For A Re-Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News