The sequel to the 2019 Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, Empuraan, now has an official release date. Mohanlal, Prithviraj, and Manju Warrier revealed via their social media accounts that the film is set to hit theaters worldwide on March 27, 2025. This much-anticipated crime action drama, directed by Prithviraj and starring Mohanlal, will see Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sai Kumar, Baiju Santhosh, Saniya Iyappan, and Sachin Khedekar reprising their roles.

Empuraan represents one of the most significant financial undertakings in Malayalam cinema. This ambitious production spans several locations across India and includes international shoots in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Russia, emphasizing its grand scale. While Kerala is a primary filming location in India, the team has also shot scenes in other states, such as Gujarat and Telangana.

Empuraan is the second installment in a planned trilogy. It follows the massive success of its predecessor, which has generated significant anticipation within Kerala and beyond its borders. Written by Murali Gopy, the film is set to be released in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

About the prequel Lucifer

Lucifer burst onto the silver screen on March 28, 2019, captivating audiences with its gripping narrative. The film immerses viewers in a high-stakes power struggle following the death of a senior politician, setting the stage for a fierce battle between his illegitimate son, Stephen, and his legitimate son-in-law, Bobby. This thrilling saga, also dubbed and released in Hindi and Telugu, marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj, showcasing his talent behind the camera. However, the Telugu remake, Godfather, featuring the legendary Chiranjeevi, did not resonate with audiences and ultimately flopped at the box office.

