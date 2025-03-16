Nani is gearing up for his next anticipated movie, titled The Paradise. The movie is already creating buzz among the audience, and the recent update adds major development to the film. According to 123Telugu, veteran actor Mohan Babu is expected to join the cast in a crucial role.

Mohan is reportedly set to play the antagonist in The Paradise movie. After this news, fans’ excitement escalated to new heights, as they were keen to see the face-off between the legendary Mohan Babu and the Natural Star Nani.

Mohan Babu Vs Nani – A Powerful Clash On-Screen!

The Paradise is an action-drama film with an interesting storyline. Mohan Babu‘s role is closely guarded, but sources indicate that he will play a strong and authoritative figure who will be pitted against Nani. However, it is essential to note that the makers have not officially announced this involvement.

For those unaware, Mohan Babu is known for his authoritative screen presence and gritty performances in Pedarayudu and Rowdy. His joining of the project has created an enormous buzz as fans are already looking forward to the conflict between these two heavy-hitting actors. With Nani stepping into yet another unconventional role, the battle of wits and emotions between the two actors is expected to be one of the film’s biggest highlights.

The Paradise: Release Date & More!

Nani’s forthcoming movie is set to hit the big screens on March 26, 2026. Amid this, the natural star has announced that The Paradise will be released in two parts, which means that the film will indeed have a sequel. However, the official title for the sequel of Paradise has yet to be declared. The teaser and first-look posters of the film have already generated buzz, assuring a thrilling and action-packed cinematic experience.

The movie features Sonali Kulkarni as the heroine and is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri on the banner of SLV Cinemas. Anirudh Ravichander will score the music, making the movie even more popular. Adding to the excitement, The Paradise will be released in eight languages, making it accessible to people in their own language. With an engrossing premise, a thrilling choice of action scenes, and an excellent cast, The Paradise is on its way to becoming a must-see, with the viewers gripping their seats.

