Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most adorable and successful Bollywood couples of all time. SRK never misses a chance to appreciate her lady love Gauri in his interviews and today, we bring you a throwback to the time when in the 90s, the actor opened up on his lazy Sunday schedule. And how his wife scolds him for not paying attention to her the entire week and then lazing around on Sundays. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

During an old interview with Farida Jalal which is now going viral on social media, SRK talks about his typical day off at home with family. The actor said, “It’s a Sunday, I sleep very late at night so I get up late in the morning. The first thing I hear as soon as I get up is a scolding from my wife, about how much I’ve worked for the past six days and that I’ve barely been home, and that I have not given her any attention.”

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan further added, “When I tell her, ‘look Gauri, I’m very tired,’ she just says, ‘Nothing! I don’t want to hear anything.’ When she stops scolding me, I look at her with very dreamy eyes, and tell her that ‘you are looking very beautiful today.’ As soon as I say that, she also says that ‘you also look very tired today.’ After that I’m king, I don’t shower at all on Sundays. I stay in bed, have Thums Up, chips. The TV is turned on, I watch a film.”

No doubt, Shah Rukh Khan really is a smooth talker. He also revealed the evening routine and said, “In the evening, we go out somewhere, normally to a discotheque, or dancing place, because meri biwi ko nachna bahot accha lagta hai, apart from the fact that mujhko bahot nachati hai apne ishaaro pe (my wife loves dancing, apart from the fact that she makes me dance to her tunes). Then at night, we just watch a film together, and go to sleep, just me and my wife.”

Watch their conversation here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗦𝗥𝗞𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗡✨ (@srkian.aman)

Haha, that sounds like a fun day. We wonder if Shah Rukh Khan still follows the same routine or has changed it over the years.

Must Read: Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 VS Vijay’s Beast VS Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey: Here’s Which Movie Will Hold You Back The Longest, Runtime Revealed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube