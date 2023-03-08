There was a huge increase in footfalls for Pathaan as it was a partial holiday of Holi in some parts of the country. While this also means that theatres were operational only from late afternoon, the holiday factor meant that the footfalls from there on were better than usual. It all more than balanced out eventually as from 0.77 crore that the film had collected on Monday, the numbers jumped in a major way to 1.20 crore* again on Tuesday.

The situation may be quite similar today as well since now there is a partial holiday of Holi in other parts of the country. Usually, Holi falls on the same day across the country every year, but 2023 has been an exception and hence the collections are a bit segregated. In a way, this is better for the film since evening and night shows are better than usual. There would be competition though from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and hence it has to be seen how much it impact the film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Overall collections of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer now stand at 536.68 crores* and the Hindi version stands at 518.25 crores*. Between today and tomorrow, around 2 crores more would come in and that should help the film cross 520 crores before it gears up to enter the seventh weekend.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Predictions: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Should Open Well!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News