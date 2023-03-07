Yet another Monday, yet another excellent hold. Pathaan is practically the sole film in the running and just like last week, the weekend saw growth coming in and now the weekdays have started on a strong note as well. On Monday, the film collected 0.77 crore more and that’s just like the last Monday when 0.82 crore had been gathered. The footfalls are in fact even more since there are various offers going on due to which the ticket prices have further reduced.

The film should see very good footfalls today as well due to the partial holiday of Holi in some parts of the country. Though morning and afternoon shows would be impacted, that would be compensated by bigger footfalls in the evening and night shows. All of that should ensure that Tuesday also stay over the 0.75 crore mark with a possibility of even 1 crore mark been hit, which would be simply superb.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So far, in the Hindi version the film starring Shah Rukh Khan has collected 517.05 crores and by the close of week it should ne quite close to 520 crores. On the other hand the overall numbers stand at 535.48 crores and it would be really exciting to see if the film does the unthinkable and actually goes on to reach 550 crores at the box office before it’s off the theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office: Records Historic Collections In South States, Is Leading Over Dangal By A Huge Margin Of 47 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News