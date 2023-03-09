Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has opened well at the box office. Due to Holi celebrations, the film started slowly but picked up the pace in evening and night shows. As a result, a healthy number came on board. Even on day 2, things look good as the advance booking report shows a decent hold. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the rom-com has opened to mostly positive reviews from critics all over. Speaking about word of mouth, it has been mixed so far. TJMM enjoyed the benefit of a partial holiday yesterday. As today is a working day, the film will witness a drop and one awaits to see if the collection stays in double digits.

In advance booking, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has sold tickets worth 1.91 crores gross for day 2 before today’s first show started. The number is decent considering it’s a working day. Yesterday, we saw an impressive turnout in on-spot bookings as the film moved closer to that 15 crores figure for the opening day. Through advance booking, it earned 3.60 crores gross. So, you can easily spot the importance of walk-ins.

Even today, on-spot bookings are expected to help Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to put a good number on board. We’ll see how it performed on day 2 in today’s early trends. So stay tuned!

Meanwhile, TJMM marks the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Luv Ranjan. Also, it’s the debut pairing of Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor. It also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

