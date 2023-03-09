It was a ‘holi’day for Pathaan as on the partial holiday in some parts of the country (owing to Holi), there was a balancing factor that came in, what with theatres closed during the morning and afternoon shows and then audience footfalls improving in the late afternoon and evening shows owing to the partial holiday. Had there been no competition, the film could have easily gone past the 1 crore mark all over again. However, finally, there was competition in front of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, and an impact was felt with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opening well.

This can be seen from Wednesday’s collections (day 43) which read as 0.75 crore*. Last Wednesday, the film had collected 0.77 crore, and this week too the collections were in the same zone. That’s an excellent hold indeed since the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has been a worthy competition.

The total of Pathaan currently stands at 519.05 crores* in the Hindi version, while the accumulated total across all languages is 537.52 crores*. There is one more day to go in this week and the film will see a drop in collections. However, 0.50 crore more should still come in, which should be good enough to keep the quest on for a lifetime score of 550 crores.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

