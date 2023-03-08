Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): After Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor is back with his much-awaited rom-com. Helmed by Pyaar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and an ensemble in the key roles.

The film has been receiving mixed to positive reviews from the audience and critics ever since it hit the screens today. Released on the occasion of Holi, TJMM was expected to score a good opening and thankfully, the film is faring really well. The film has been promoted extensively by its lead actor across the cities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, speaking about day 1 early trends, the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has opened on the expected lines. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is earning in the range of 13.50-14.50 crores. Recently, we brought you TJMM’s box office prediction. In it, it was predicted that the film would open in the range of 14-15 crores at the Indian box office.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar seems to be bringing some light at the box office, especially after the disastrous run of the previous two films – Selfiee and Shehzada. Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer had opened with 2.55 crores, while Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer had earned 6.50 crores on day 1.

After Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s rom-com is expected to drag the audience to the theatres. The film has done its job on day 1; now let’s see how it performs tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Koimoi also watched Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and rated it with three stars. An excerpt from the review read, “Two people, Micky and Tinni, with raging hormones, meet on a bachelor’s trip with their respective best friends and decide to date each other. Soon the girl falls out of love and hires a man to separate her from her boyfriend. Turns out the boyfriend runs a part-time break-up agency only to realize he is now assigned to break his own relationship. Unfolds the drama.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar Gets Leaked Online! After Pathaan, Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Is Now Subjected To Piracy Ahead Of Its Big Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News