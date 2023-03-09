In this column it was predicted that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar would open in 14-15 crores range. Well, this is what happened as the romcom took an opening of 15.73 crores at the box office. This is quite good because since the release of Pathaan, nothing else was working at the box office. In fact when it comes to Bollywood releases, prior to Pathaan too only Drishyam 2 had taken a good opening [15.38 crores] and that was back in November. This pretty much explains the drought situation that the industry has been going through.

Hence, the first step in the right direction was going to be a double digit opening and since this Luv Ranjan film is an expensive affair, anywhere around the 15 crores mark would have been a sweet spot since from this kind of platform, collections can expect to grow well if the reports are good. Fortunately for this Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer, the reports are all around positive which means from this point on the collections should stay steady today and tomorrow, and then grow all over again on Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film has also taken a better opening than last year’s Holi release Bachchhan Paandey [13.25 crores] though the difference is not huge. The Akshay Kumar starrer faced a lot of challenges from The Kashmir Files which had been released one week prior to it whereas Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has arrived without any competition whatsoever. On the other hand, a film like Bachchan Pandey has far more takers due to the action genre whereas Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar belongs to the romcom genre, and that too quite city oriented, which means it would rely on word of mouth.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Opens On Expected Lines, Brings Some Life After Shehzada & Selfiee’s Flop Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News