The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri is once again topping the headlines for his controversial statements. Recently the filmmaker was called out by a journalist for mistaking the recent award with the prestigious award Dada Saheb Phalke. After a heated argument with journalists on Twitter, the conversation took a communal turn when he called a journalist ‘jehadi pimp.’ Now the latest one to react to the same is Swara Bhasker, who recently announced her wedding with youth leader Fahad Ahmad.

It all started when the filmmaker shared photos from Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards where The Kashmir Files won the ‘Best Film’. However later, he was called out for mentioning Dada Saheb Awards which is altogether a different award show.

This afternoon, Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to bash the filmmaker for ‘name calling’ and ‘accusing’ Muslims of the country for their religion. She tweeted, “Vivek Agnihotri name-calling, swearing at, accusing Muslim citizens on public platforms simply because they are Muslim is a glaring example of how vile, poisoned, bigoted & majoritarian our public discourse has become in ‘New India’. Sickening. @_sayema @zoo_bear @hussainhaidry”

Vivek Agnihotri name-calling, swearing at, accusing Muslim citizens on public platforms simply because they are Muslim is a glaring example of how vile, poisoned, bigoted & majoritarian our public discourse has become in ‘New India’. Sickening. @_sayema @zoo_bear @hussainhaidry — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 24, 2023

For the unversed, it began when The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri reacted to ALT News co-founder Mohammed Zubair’s Tweet about him hating ‘fact-checkers’. Reacting to the same, Vivek Tweeted, “No, my dear… I don’t hate fact-checkers, I hate when puncture repairers pretend to be fact checkers. Because you are nothing but just a jehadi pimp of India’s enemies & I know very well who is behind you. Har jihadi ka waqt aata hai aur tera waqt jaldi aane wala hai. Sambhal ke raho.”

This is when it took a different route as Zubair later told Vivek Agnihotri, “The words used by you shows your hate towards the Muslim community. DON’T DELETE THIS. Let the World know.” He further re-tweeted the same and then wrote, “Words like “Jihadi” or “Puncture wala” against Muslims were earlier used by faceless Right Wing trolls, It’s now openly being used by Verified trolls like @vivekagnihotri.”

Words like "Jihadi" or "Puncture wala" against Muslims were earlier used by faceless Right Wing trolls, It's now openly being used by Verified trolls like @vivekagnihotri. 🤢🤢 https://t.co/yu5PEcXslT — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 22, 2023

Well not only him, even another journalist shared the screenshot of Agnihotri’s Tweet on Twitter and wrote “If you truly want to understand a person, let him speak. His words would reveal who he is”

What do words like ‘sar se juda’ reveal? https://t.co/AvTMWz0ptg — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 22, 2023

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Vivek Agnihotri’s war of words and Swara Bhasker’s reaction to it? Do let us know.

