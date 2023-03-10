Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office: It looks like the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer still needs a push to pull the audience to the ticket windows. The film opened up on expected lines but still there’s no surety about its fate. Scroll below for details as we update you about the occupancy of day 3.

The film directed by Luv Ranjan received positive reviews from critics but mixed responses from the audiences. While the supporting characters including Dimple Kapadia and Anubhav Singh Bassi were lauded for their portrayal, the monologues of Ranbir Kapoor came across as monotonous. We’ve seen Kartik Aaryan do that a lot in Luv’s film and many felt RK was only trying to replicate him. But from a broader perspective, it is indeed an entertaining family drama that at least makes for a one-time watch.

So far, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has garnered a total collection of 26.07 crores in the first two days. Speaking about the latest update, the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor led film registered morning occupancy of around 11% on an average on day 3, all across the country. This is just minimal growth from yesterday’s 9-10%.

All eyes are on the evening and night shows, as that would majorly predict the fate of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar on day 3. There also is a weekend coming up, which may turn out to give the much-needed push. Fingers crossed is all we can say at this point!

