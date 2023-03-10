Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is doing well at the box office. After clocking a start of 15.73 crores, the need of the hour was to maintain a good momentum on day 2, and thankfully, the film showed a decent hold yesterday. As the weekend has kicked off, will TJMM show a jump today? Let’s see how it is faring on day 3 advance booking!

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, TJMM also stars Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Singh Bassi and others in key roles. Upon its release, the film opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. However, word of mouth has been mixed, and all eyes are set on how much growth will be seen from Friday to Sunday. As of now, signs are good as a jump is seen in advance booking, though it’s minor.

Talking about the advance booking report of day 3, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has earned 2.04 crores gross before the first show started. It accounts for the sale of over 83,000 tickets all across the country. If compared with yesterday’s 1.91 crores gross, it’s a small jump, but still, it’s a positive sign, and one expects plenty of walk-ins as the film has entered into the weekend. There are high chances of big jumps tomorrow and on Sunday.

Meanwhile, during the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Shraddha Kapoor said that she had lied while dating so that her partner does not feel bad. However, now she feels being honest is the best.

She said, “Shraddha said: “I have been that person who does not make someone feel bad… with the intention that that person doesn’t feel bad I have lied but now I feel you should say the honest thing but with love.” (via IANS)

