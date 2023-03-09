After a good start on Holi, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has entered is having its litmus test right on day 2. Most critics’ reviews have been overwhelming, so the rom-com was expected to stay strong today and shine again during the weekend. And thankfully, the film is maintaining momentum ahead of the weekend. Let’s see how it fared today!

Be it the chartbuster music, the buzz around Ranbir-Shraddha’s pair or Ranbir’s pull among the audience, everything has worked in favour of TJMM as despite Holi celebrations, a collection of 15.73 crores came on the opening day. Now, a usual drop was expected because today was a working day. However, considering all the hype, a collection of 10 crores or more is what this film needs on day 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as per the early trends flowing in, day 2 of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be closing in a range of 9.40-10 crores at the Indian box office. The figure might go beyond 10 crores due to a growth in night shows (which are still running). This is a good hold after coming from a partial holiday opening of 15.73 crores. As of now, things are going smoothly for this Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer.

Considering the early trends, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is earning between 25.13-25.73 crores in India in the first 2 days. There’s still an actual weekend of Friday to Sunday awaiting, so expect a healthy total at the end of the extended weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office Day 43: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Does Well On ‘Holi’day!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News