It was a sensational time when India’s then-cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly was linked up with the veteran actress Nagma. There were quite a lot of rumours, and gossip mills were rife that they had been in an alleged relationship despite Sourav being married with a child. And even though both of them had tried to keep it quite under wraps, Nagma had once poured her heart out while hinting at her alleged relationship with Ganguly.

However, reports had suggested that it was Sourav who had called it quits. Today, we brought you an excerpt from the interview when the veteran actress talked about it after separating from him. Scroll below to read the scoop.

In a 2009 interview with The Telegraph, Nagma opened up about the speculations about her alleged relationship with former cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly. Without mentioning any names, she shared that episode of her life that she could not forget. She said, “One person among millions becomes special. Our field gives us a platform to meet different sorts of people. Of course, when two people from different backgrounds who are well-known in their fields meet and like each other, people try to make too much of it. The world does not like to see two famous people come together. So much so that it gets into an area of destruction — and you let go.”

Correcting her words, Nagma then continued in the interview and shared that she didn’t want to say let go, hinting at Sourav Ganguly. She had further added, “I wouldn’t want to say ‘let go’. You cannot let go of anyone, especially if that person has brought meaning to your life. If you have shared two nice moments with that person, the relationship, the feeling or that moment can never go. I think friends always remain friends. I think if a relationship is genuine, it doesn’t go away. People fight even in their own families. In this case, there was no fight, of course.”

Sourav Ganguly kept mum about this particular chapter of his life. However, when Nagma wished the former captain on his birthday in 2020, netizens started to talk about them once again.

Well, what are your thoughts about Nagma and Sourav Ganguly’s love affair? Let us know!

