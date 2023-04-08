Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh is known to all for speaking her mind and calling out Bollywood personalities for their wrongdoing. The actress – who has previously accused Anurag Kashyap of s*xually harassing her and even filed a police complaint against him, will be seen alongside Krushna Abhishek in a suspense thriller titled ‘Fire Of Love – RED.’

At the film’s poster and teaser launch recently, we met Payal for an exclusive chat about her film, playing an escort/prostitute in it, mental health and Bollywood. Scroll below to know all she had to say about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about her mental health and the troubles she has faced while in the Hindi film industry, Payal Ghosh tells us, “I’ve gone through a lot. I started having these anxiety attacks.” Adding that she gets breathless and can’t stand and have conversations for long, the actress said, “I have suffered a lot. Jab main aake yeh cheez batayi tab maine Bollywood ka asli roop dekha.”

Slamming Bollywood, Payal Ghosh continued, “Bollywood mein log tumhe maar ke, khoon nikalke dusre ko pilate hain. Antichrist mein nahi hota hai… ki joh leader hai woh insaan ko maar ke sab ko khoon pilate hai – waise Bollywood ke log hai. Toh mujhe bahut bura laga. Abhi bhi bahut gussa ho jati hu ki yeh log bahut women empowerment ki baat karte ho, par khud itne gande aur badmash insaan hain.” She further added, “Mujhe bahut gussa aata hai. Kabhi kabhi gussa zahir kar deti hu. Lekin main bol rahi hu – Bollywood is atleast 50-60% corrupt.”

On pointing out that Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently opened up about her reasons behind leaving Bollywood, Payal said, “Everyone knows the real nature of Bollywood, they are f*king a**holes. Sorry to say that.”

Check out Payal Ghosh talking about her mental health, Bollywood, the blood-sucking people in the industry and more here:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news, updates and exclusives from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Pushpa 2: Shreyas Talpade Reveals Spending An Entire Day To Dub A Single Line Of Allu Arjun, Fans Hail His Dedication!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News