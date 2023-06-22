Rajeev Khandelwal is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment industry and enjoys a huge fan following, especially among the female lot, because of his never-ageing chocolaty looks. The actor was last seen in Shahid Kapoor’s starrer ‘Bloody Daddy’, and in a recent interview, he opened up on the casting couch and shared his experience on the same while talking about how it’s equally challenging to deal with women in showbiz. Scroll below to read the scoop.

While the discussion around the casting couch is very common, and we often see women making bold claims, it’s not easy for men too in the entertainment industry to make it big. Both men and women inherent things differently and hence have different experiences.

In the latest conversation with India Today, Rajeev Khandelwal opened up on facing the casting couch in the industry and said, “People talk about women’s safety, but men, too, have their own challenges. Men don’t report it as much, and women’s things get a lot of momentum. Having said that, I have also faced the casting couch. For some odd reason, our society feels ‘Ha theek hain, ladka hain, manage kar liya hoga isne’.”

Regarding his experience, Rajeev Khandelwal said, “Men, I think, can overcome. They are made like that, I believe. Tomorrow, if I go through the casting couch… I have said it in the past also.. but you come back and say, ‘Oh, I have dealt with it, and I am back’. I have heard from a lot of women that they feel dirty from the inside. I didn’t feel dirty from the inside. In my head, I abused that person and said, ‘Sorry, boss, I am not going to give in to that’. Men and women are made differently, but things have changed drastically.”

Rajeev concluded by saying that people have different responses to both men and women, and because of historical factors about the time when women faced inequality, they’re empathised more comparatively.

What are your thoughts on Rajeev Khandelwal facing the casting couch in showbiz? Tell us in the space below.

