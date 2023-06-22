It’s Thursday today, and we’re back with the TRP chart for week 24. The data of this TRP report is based on the last week’s performances of the shows, and it reveals whether the daily soaps entertained the audience. As usual, Anupama maintains the lead, followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey-starring show have captured people’s hearts ever since the beginning. Anupamaa’s capacity to travel to America and pursue her goals is eagerly anticipated by her fans. The show received a 2.9 rating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, is in second position. The programme has a TRP rating of 2.1, per Gossips TV. Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are in third place. It received a 2.0 TRP rating in week 24.

Yeh Hai Chahatein, starring Abrar Qazi, Sargun Kaur Luthra, and others, has a TRP rating of 1.9. It occupies the fourth spot. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has entered the top 5 TV shows based on TRPs. It has performed better than Imlie, receiving a rating of 1.8.

Imlie, a TV programme, is now ranked sixth after falling out of the top five. It received a 1.7 rating this week. Faltu, starring Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja, has slipped to seventh place on the TRP list. It is in competition with Imlie because both have a rating of 1.7.

Pandya Store is ranked in the eighth spot. The television show achieved a TRP rating of 1.6 this past week. Pandya Store and Bhagya Lakshmi are at odds since the latter obtained a 1.6 rating. The show is listed as number nine. The final show on the list is Kundali Bhagya, starring Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad. The TV Show got a 1.6 rating, like Pandya Store and Bhagya Lakshmi.

For more TV updates, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ex-Wife Aaliya Shares How She Fell In Love With Him Saying “His Eyes Are Very Sexy Then We Met & Fell In Love…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News