Actor Rajeev Sen, brother of actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen, has said that he was approached for ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ but won’t be able to be a part of it as it is very time-consuming.

There were reports of Rajeev being part of the reality show. However, for better communication, he shared a clarification video on Instagram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rajeev said: “There’s this piece of news that is going viral these days. The news is about my participation in Bigg Boss OTT. Reports are claiming I may participate, I am very keen on going on the show.”

“So, I had a discussion with my PR and they suggested that I share a video and clear things about my Bigg Boss OTT participation. I think I should clear this once and for all whether I am doing the show or not.”

He added: “I would like to say that I am not going inside the Bigg Boss OTT house and the reason behind the same is that it is a very time-consuming and longer commitment which I won’t be able to give to the show.

The entrepreneur-turned-actor said that he never says no to work and that it is a very good opportunity.

“I’ve always enjoyed Bigg Boss. But I’ve decided not to do the show and make it loud and clear. I would like to thank all the love and encouragement that I’ve got from the fans. A lot of my fans wanted me to do the show and even I was keen but I truly hope you all will accept my decision with a big smile. Thank you.”

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Reveals She Wants To Fall In Love Again With All Her Heart After Losing Sidharth Shukla: “Agar Pyaar Hoga, Pyaar Mein Dhoka Milega…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News