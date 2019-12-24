Mukkabaaz Actor Viineet Kumar Talks About His Deep Diving Injury

Mukkabaaz fame Viineet Kumar recently suffered injuries while deep diving in Arabian Sea at Goa.

“We actors always stick to the adage, ‘the show must go on’. So, there was no way I could stop working. As for the injury, I went a little deep into the sea and something bit me in both the legs. I couldn’t stand after a few days. I’m better now. I’ve taken necessary precautions,” Viineet Kumar shared.

On the work front, Viineet Kumar has just shot for the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payale 2” and will also be seen in “Aadhaar” and “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl“.

This year, he impressed audience with his performances in the web show “Bard Of Blood” and the film “Saand Ki Aankh“.

