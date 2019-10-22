Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Posters Ft. Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Yesterday the makers of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released the first look of the film featuring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan. Ajay’s poster looks fiery as fire and Saif’s poster looks cold as ice. Apart from the two individual posters, the makers also released a face-off poster and it looks kickass!

He shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, “MIND vs MIGHT. The epic battle begins in 3D on 10th January 2020! #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior”.

The background in the posters looks enthralling and intriguing. Both the actors in the posters are holding swords and background depicts of a battlefield. We absolutely can’t wait for the teaser of the film.

Incase you liked the posters or not, please give your valuable feedback in the poll below.

