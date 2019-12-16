Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Trailer 2 Review: This One Will Take The Buzz Of Ajay Devgn Starrer To A New Level

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Trailer 2 Review: After making the audience excited with the first trailer, the makers of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior are back with yet another trailer of the film. The motive behind releasing the Trailer 2 of Tanhaji is quite clear as the makers don’t want to take any risk as far as the pre-release buzz of the film is concerned. Especially because the Ajay Devgn led film will now clash with two major films i.e. Chhapaak & Rajnikanth’s Darbar.

If the first trailer of the film gave you an adrenaline rush with its action, background score and performances especially of Saif Ali Khan, this one gives you a deep insight into the drama.

The second trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior takes you on a journey about what exactly happened around the date of 4th Feb, 1670 in Kondhana. The background of ongoing clashes between Mughals and Marathas and the bravery of Tanaji Malusare seems to have interestingly told.

While it may not be that exciting as Trailer 1, it does its task of making the audience feel intrigued to know what actually happened in that era and the, of course, the story of true warrior Tanaji Malusare. Saif was the highlight of the trailer 1 but in this one, Ajay Devgn has got more space. Sharad Kelkar as Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj looks promising.

Overall, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior‘s trailer 2 makes for an interesting watch and will definitely help the makers increase the buzz of the film.

Rating: 3.5/5

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!