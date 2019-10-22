Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor Play Paintball With Fans To Raise Fund For Anshula Kapoor’s Fankind

Ditching their busy shoot schedules, actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor took to playing paintball with fans.

Varun and Janhvi’s fun-filled interaction with fans on Monday was actually a part of an initiative called Fankind, which has been launched by Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula to raise funds for various causes.

Anshula has already got on board various celebrities to raise funds. Winning fans get to spend time with their favourite star.

Varun shared a photograph on his Instagram stories and wrote: “Thank U @fanofficial and special thanks to @janhvikapoor for being such a sport and sorry for shooting u.”

Currently, Varun is busy shooting for the remake of “Coolie No. 1”, directed by his father David Dhawan. It also stars Sara Ali Khan.

“Coolie No. 1” is a remake of the filmmaker’s 1995 superhit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The new version is slated to release in May next year.

While, Janhvi is currently busy shooting for “RoohiAfza“, co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

