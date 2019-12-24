Ghamand Kar From Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Out! Ajay Devgn’s Powerful Charisma Will Win You Over

With less than three weeks remaining for the arrival of the film, Ajay Devgn and the team of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is keeping the momentum of the buzz intact by providing the different aspects of the movie to the audience. After Shankara Re Shankara and Maay Bhavani, the third song titled Ghamand Kar is out.

Speaking about Ghamand Kar, we already got a glimpse of the song as a background score of the first trailer. It is backed by energetic vocals and music of Sachet Tandon-Parampara Thakur, penned by Anil Verma. It mainly showcases Subhedar Tanaji Malusare (Ajay) and antagonist Udaybhan Rathod (Saif Ali Khan), getting ready for the battlefield. Ghamand Kar is a motivational track that surely leaves you pumped up!

Check out the video song below:

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is slated to release on 10th January 2020 along with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak.

Along with Ajay, Kajol also plays a pivotal role in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She plays Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare’s wife Savitribai.

Speaking about her character, she quotes, “There isn’t much information about Savitribai Malusare. There isn’t much information about Tanaji in history books either, but about Savitri, there is absolutely nothing. I didn’t know about her till we decided to do this film, and Ajay approached me to play the character. So, we have taken a bit of cinematic liberty to say what she probably would have said at that point in time. She is a very strong woman. She is a wife, a mother, Tanaji’s biggest support and a loyalist of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, just like her husband,” reports IANS.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!