The festive season is on, and Diwali is just a few more hours away, and if you still haven’t decided what to wear this Diwali, then worry not, as I have got you covered! Well, it’s the festival of lights, love, fashion and sweets! And Bollywood is all decked up with Diwali lights, and every day, someone or the other is hosting these parties where the celebs are coming all pumped and glammed up! However, as always it’s the besties Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan who have grabbed my attention.

Bollywood divas know how to style themselves for these parties, and we can’t deny that they look absolutely stunning. So if you are wondering what to wear and how to style, then check out my two options for you below.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are the new fashionistas of Bollywood. Be it an ethnic look in saree and lehenga or a western one in bodycon and corset dresses, they both have mastered the art of fashion.

Sara Ali Khan:

Sara Ali Khan gave a proper queen vibe. She walked with total royalty in a Manish Malhotra beige-coloured lehenga with golden zari embroidery detailing, adding an extra charm. Her choli featured a beautiful plunging neckline, and she paired her look with a few golden bangles, a pearl-ruby studded choker.

Sara Ali Khan completed her look with soft brown smokey eyes, kohl-rimmed waterline, defined brows, and n*de lip shade. She kept her hair open.

If you want to recreate this look, then just get a golden-coloured lehenga, pair it with your pearl jewellery set and keep a minimalistic makeup, and voila! You’re good to go!

Janhvi Kapoor:

Janhvi Kapoor made a sultry entry at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. She also opted for a Manish Malhotra piece and looked absolutely s*xy! Janhvi wore a coral green-coloured sequinned lehenga choli. The strappy choli featured a plunging neckline with cut-out straps, while the lehenga skirt gave a mermaid-look.

Janhvi Kapoor completed her look with a pair of green ornamented earrings, and accentuated with dewy makeup. She put on a light foundation with contoured and blushed cheeks, brown smokey eyes and mauve lip shade. She kept her wavy hair open.

Would you like to recreate this look? Then all you need is your favourite lehenga, a glammed-up smokey makeup, and a pair of earrings that suits the lehenga, and you’re all set!

So, which one would it be? Sara Ali Khan’s royal look or Janhvi Kapoor’s mermaid look? Let us know in the comments!

