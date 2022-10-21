Katrina Kaif and Anita Dongre is a match made in heaven and we’ve seen that multiple times in the past. From wearing saree from the designer’s collection to lehengas, Kat looks extraordinary whenever she wears Dongre. The actress recently attended Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash alongside husband and actor Vicky Kaushal and wore a beautiful red coloured gharara set by Anita looking like a ‘Mirchi Bomb’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Katrina is a stunner and never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her glam quotient. The actress is also simultaneously promoting her upcoming film ‘Phone Bhoot’ and giving us back to back fashion goals with her extraordinary style affair. After slaying the black mini latex dress look, Kat is now back with a traditional attire and looking elegant as ever in the same.

Talking about her latest appearance, Katrina Kaif wore a red coloured gharara set by Anita Dongre which came with the designer’s signature floral print sequin accents. The blouse in the set was sleeveless and a plunging neckline accentuating her sensuous collarbone.

Katrina Kaif accessorised the look with gold jewellery which came with polki and kundan earrings, a ring and bangles. For makeup, Kat went with red smokey eyes, nude glossy lips and loads of highlighter on the cheekbones and neckline.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Why burn a ‘Mirchi Bomb’ when you can be one! Haha.

Katrina Kaif’s gharara set is priced at Rs 70k which if you would ask is a good deal. The finish and fabric of the outfit speaks for itself and if you still haven’t finalized your Diwali outfit, take notes from this one!

