Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved diva of tinsel town. After her stint in Bigg Boss 13, she became a household name and is loved by one and all. From quite some time the actress is in the news as she’s all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film will also mark the debut of TV actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari.

Before she makes it big in Bollywood, the diva is often seen attending famous Bollywood parties. After Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party, the actress recently arrived at filmmaker Ramesh Turani’s Diwali bash.

For the party night, Shehnaaz Gill picked a black sheer sequined saree which she paired with a black sleeves blouse with a deep back neck. Keeping it minimal, the diva opted for small statement earrings and a statement bracelet. For makeup, Sana opted for nude make-up while she tied her hair in a lower pony. Soon after her pictures surfaced on the web, netizens couldn’t help but shower praises on the actress.

Commenting on it a user wrote, “Apsara aali,” another said, “#shehnaazgill Stunning Diva in black. Check out her photos below:

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill aced Kanjeevaram saree look when she dazzled on the red carpet of the Filmfare awards South.

Meanwhile, a few photos from the Diwali bash surfaced on the web and it sees two Punjabis in one frame. At the party, Shehnaaz Gill posed for a few stunning pictures with Vicky Kaushal which have taken the web by storm for all the right reasons. In the pics, the duo is seen hugging each other while flashing their million-dollar smiles.

Coming back to Shehnaaz Gill’s look, you must take notes for all the upcoming Diwali parties. How much did you like her fashion choice? Do let us know.

