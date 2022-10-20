Sajid Khan being a part of Bigg Boss 16 has become a topic of debate. Sherlyn Chopra, Mandana Karimi and Uorfi Javed are among the celebrities who want his ouster from the Salman Khan show. On the other hand, public figures like Rakhi Sawant are actively supporting him. It is now KRK who is backing the #MeToo accused as he slams Ali Fazal for his opinion. Scroll below for details.

For the unversed, Ali recently took to his Instagram story where he shared an image of Sajid Khan’s picture being lit on fire by a person with #MeToo written on the wrist. “Evict Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss now,” read the caption of the post.

Reacting to the same, KRK to his Twitter handle and wrote, “I am not a friend of Sajid khan neither have sympathy for him nor expecting anything good from him. But who is Ali Fazal to decide that Sajid is guilty and he should be evicted from #BiggBoss? Nobody is Doodh Ka Dhula in the Bollywood. So Ali should avoid to give such a judgment.”

Many took to the comments section and began slamming KRK for his tweet.

A user wrote, “And you should avoid giving your judgement to Ali about him giving his judgement to Sajid Khan”

Another commented, “And Who r u to say bad things about anyone or anyone ‘s film?”

“Even who are you to give judgement, jab tera judgement ayega, tab pata chalega,” another wrote.

“Wth aap kya bol rahe ho yeh koi bhi doodh ka dhula nahi hai bol rahe ho aap..Aap bhi bollywood industry ke hi ho so aisa slang word use mat kijiye aap ka movie khud chalaiye bekar kaa baatein mat kijiyega 🙏🏻🙏🏻or yeh apka review se public nahi bharkega band kar dijiye #Bollywood,” slammed a user.

I am not a friend of Sajid khan neither have sympathy for him nor expecting anything good from him. But who is Ali Fazal to decide that Sajid is guilty and he should be evicted from #BiggBoss? Nobody is Doodh Ka Dhula in the Bollywood. So Ali should avoid to give such a judgment. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 19, 2022

Should Sajid Khan be removed from Bigg Boss 16? Let us know your thoughts!

