Katrina Kaif is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Phone Bhoot’ and is giving us back to back fashion inspiration with her chic yet stylish looks. Ever since Kat made her debut in Bollywood, her journey has been nothing short of inspiring for so many young people out there. Not just her acting skills but we also adore her fashion sense which is always top notch. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when in 2012, Kat donned a black sheer shirt and paired it with shimmery lingerie inside making her own runway rules. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Kat is super popular on social media with over 67 million followers on Instagram. The actress also happens to be quite active on the photo-sharing app and often shares cute PDA pictures and videos with her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal. Now coming back to the topic, Kaif once wore a see through shirt for her airport fashion and gave style goals to her fans across the globe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif donned an all-black look including a see through ruffled shirt, matching jeans and boots. What stole everyone’s attention was her shimmery lingerie inside and we loved how she rocked it like a queen.

She kept her tresses open with side parting and soft waves at the length and went with a no makeup look. With skin like her, she doesn’t even need to put on makeup. Katrina Kaif’s face shines brighter than the sun, hehe!

Take a look at her pictures below:

She walks like the world is her runway, damn!

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif rocking a see-through shirt for her airport style? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Slays In A Sheer Shimmery Saree Taking Her Fashion Game A Notch Higher & Girls, Take Notes From Her On How To Be A ‘Patakha’ This Diwali Season!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram