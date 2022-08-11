Kylie Jenner is one of the most influential and successful entrepreneurs in the world. She became the youngest billionaire according to Forbes and all thanks to her makeup brand ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ which she has been nurturing over the years. Yesterday, the diva turned 25 and today we bring you a throwback to the time when Jenner allegedly hooked up with rapper Drake behind boyfriend Travis Scott’s back. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kylie happens to be Kim Kardashian’s youngest sister and is super popular on Instagram with over 365 million followers on Instagram. Talking about the rumoured cheating scandal, it was actually Tristan Thompson’s third baby mum Maralee Nichols who exposed Kylie’s alleged hookup with the Canadian rapper.

Maralee took to her Instagram stories and also spoke about her relationship with the NBA star Tristan Thompson and wrote, “You said that you planned to leave Khloe… it wasn’t working and hasn’t been for years and you were retiring from the NBA after this year and planned to leave Cali”.

Maralee Nichols continued and then wrote about makeup mogul’s alleged hookup with Drake and wrote, “You know Drake slept with Kylie last year but you aren’t man enough to tell Travis (Scott). There it is. Good night folks. More tomorrow”.

She further wrote, “I’m not being quiet anymore. Idc about a gag order or the kardashians threatening to sue for defamation. It’s so many twisted, unscrupulous dark things that the public doesn’t know about but they will. Soon. Just stay tuned”.

Maralee also shared a screenshot of Tristan Thompson’s message that read, “Can you please stop? We can talk about this like adults in private….leave Doja and other names out of this. I’ll be in Houston in a few weeks”.

Well, this wasn’t the first time that Kylie Jenner and Drake’s hookup rumours made the rounds on social media. In 2019, the two reportedly had feelings for each other and casually dated also for a while.

What are your thoughts on Kylie cheating Travis with the Canadian rapper? Tell us in the space below.

