Chadwick Boseman was among the prolific actors in the industry who garnered fame and love from fans for his performance in and as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the actor’s sudden demise left the world in shock, his wife Simone Ledward Boseman recently opened up about the most challenging two years of her life.

Boseman passed away on 28 August 2020. The actor was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, however, he managed to keep it a secret from the entire world. During his career in Hollywood, he featured in some of the critically acclaimed films of all time and even bagged numerous awards and accolades.

During an interaction with Whoopi Goldberg on Good Morning America, Simone Ledward Boseman went down memory lane and spoke of the years since Chadwick Boseman’s demise. She revealed that it was during the Covid-19 pandemic that her husband’s health began to deteriorate while he struggled with colon cancer for the fourth year.

Simone Ledward Boseman also shed light on her feelings. Late Chadwick Boseman’s wife also revealed that she was doing worse than she was willing to acknowledge on some days. However, she also added that on other days, she was doing better than she felt comfortable admitting. “Some days, I’m doing worse than I’m really willing to acknowledge. Other days, I’m doing better than I feel comfortable admitting,” Simone stated.

Furthermore, she talked about the scholarship created in his late husband’s name at Howard University. She said, “We have four scholars. One of them graduated this past year, and was very proud to be the first graduating Boseman scholar of the first graduating class of the Chadwick Boseman College of Fine Arts.”

During the interaction, Simone Ledward Boseman got teary-eyed remembering Chadwick Boseman. She mentioned how lucky she was to love him and got him to love her as well. “I can’t believe that I was so lucky. I can’t believe that I got to love this person, and I also got them to love me too,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler, the writer and director of Black Panther spoke to EW and revealed that he didn’t want to return to filmmaking after the demise of Chadwick Boseman. However, he still decided to go ahead with the movie franchise and announced that he wanted to honour Boseman’s legacy hence he will not recast T’Challa.

