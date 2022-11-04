Hollywood’s ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case grabbed everyone’s attention like no other. After 6 weeks of court trial, the jury sided with Depp and he won the defamation case and was awarded more than $10 million in damages. But now looks like, we are going to witness history again. Now in the latest turn of events, Johnny Depp on Wednesday filed a 44-page appellate brief appealing the verdict of the defamation battle against his ex-wife and actress Johnny Depp.

According to a report in Law & Crime, Johnny Depp has filed an appellate brief and stated that the court jury ‘overwhelmingly’ favoured him. The portal, which also has the screenshots of the brief, suggests that the brief argues, “The judgment in Ms Heard’s favour on that lone statement is erroneous.”

A part from the 44-page appellate brief read, “The jury’s emphatic favourable verdict on all three defamatory statements alleged in his Complaint fully vindicated Mr. Depp and restored his reputation. Indeed, Mr. Depp prevailed in the trial court on virtually all material issues, and the verdict of the jury and judgment of the trial court represents an intelligent and well-reasoned decision on the merits after a full and fair trial and should be largely (though not entirely) affirmed.”

“However, the trial court was confronted with a number of novel and complex legal and factual issues, and although the trial court decided the vast majority of those issues sensibly and correctly, a few rulings were erroneous,” it read further.

Soon after losing the defamation case, Amber Heard had taken to Instagram and issued a statement for public consumption. She wrote, “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words.” Adding, “I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

