Bella Hadid is one of the supermodels who never fails her audience and fans from giving enough fashion content. Her social media handles are filled with pictures from her fashionable photoshoots or ramp walks. Be it her red carpet look or a casual outing, Bella has always put her best fashion foot forward. Today we brought you a throwback picture of Bella where she looked nothing less than an s*xy angel. Scroll below to find out!

Bella, sister of Gigi Hadid, has often made it to the headlines for her fashionable and bold looks. She has never shied away from wearing revealing clothes and opting for outfits that would make her look hot and s*xy!

Today we stumbled upon a series of pictures from one of her photoshoots, where Bella Hadid broke the internet with her looks. She opted for a white chest cut-out top with textured sleeves and a white long gown. But what caught our attention was her ‘star and love’ detailing br*lette which she wore to just hide her n*pples. That yellow star and brown heart added a pop of colour to the whole monochrome look and also gave an edge to the whole outfit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

For makeup, Bella Hadid went for a clean-glam look, including dewy foundation, bronzed cheekbones, contoured nose, blushed apples of her cheeks with lots of highlighter, snatched eye makeup with mascara-laden eyes, defined brows and matte brown lip shade. She kept her hair messy and open. She posed for the camera like an angelic dream, and well, oh well, her br*lette won the title of being s*xy.

What do you think? Let us know about your thoughts on Bella Hadid’s gorgeous but stunning beachy supermodelish look through the comments! Also, tell us whose fashion look you would want to read next!

