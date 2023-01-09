Actors and actresses are known to do a bunch of things to keep looking good, as it is important for their profession. Sometimes the things they do can be really weird, but if that’s what makes them look so gorgeous on-screen, then who is to complain? Similarly, Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock once revealed the secret behind her timeless beauty. The Speed actress seems to have found some sort of elixir that stopped her ageing process. We bet a lot of you would want to know the secret behind it. But are you willing to go through it? Keep reading to find out!

The American actress and producer were one of the highest actresses in 2010 and 2014; she even became one of the most influential people in the world. A few years back, she revealed her exclusive beauty regime with the world.

In the famous Ellen DeGeneres show, Sandra Bullock spoke about her infamous ‘P*nis Facial’ that makes her look so gorgeous even at this age. The treatment involves cells taken from the foreskin of Korean babies and cloned in a laboratory. Explaining the procedure, Bullock said, “Well it’s this way in which one forces, through microneedling, it’s like a little roller with these… It pushes through the skin and ruptures the collagen and then boosts it.” She further added, “You look like a burn victim for a day, but then it pushes the serum in.” Sandra Bullock further explained that it’s not like she lies there with little pieces [Sp*rm] all over her face as she said, “I call it the p*nis facial, and when you see how good it is to your face, you too will run to your local facialist and say, ‘Give me the p*nis'”.

For the unversed, it is the Hollywood EGF facial that uses an epidermal growth factor or EGF serum taken from the cells in the foreskin of circumcised Korean newborns. Would you be interested in trying the ‘p*nis facial’? Tell us in the comment section.

On the work front currently, Sandra Bullock was last seen in the film The Lost City opposite Channing Tatum, which also had Daniel Radcliffe in it. And for more news and updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

