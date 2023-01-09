Academy Award Winning actress Angelina Jolie has been winning hearts for years. She is known for her beauty and acting talents and has done some really great work in her illustrious career. She began her acting career in 1982 with the film, Lookin’ to Get Out. In 1999, she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Girl, Interrupted. Since then, she has never had to look back, and she went on to become one of the most influential celebrities worldwide.

Jolie dabbled in every genre, including drama and mystery, and lately, the Lara Croft actress finally joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the film Eternals. If we keep talking about her roles in films, it will never end, just like her presence in the world of fashion.

She has been a fashion icon even in the early years of her career as we came across this throwback picture of Angelina Jolie, we couldn’t stop ourselves from admiring it for a while. A Twitter page by the name 20th Century Celebrities shared a photograph of young Angelina, where she wore a royal blue coloured swimming suit with a halter neck. The swimming suit had striped detailing around the bust, giving the outfit added depth. The low-cut suit is almost spilling out her voluptuous assets as she stood there posing sensuously.

The charm and innocence in her face, despite the sultriness, was a deadly combination. We wonder how the photographer survived it without falling in love with this beauty. Angelina Jolie had her hair tied in a bun and a few loose strands here and there flying about. Her eyes were lined with eyeliner with a dash of brown shadow on the lids, with her eyebrows on point. Her lips were tinted in red colour that looked very natural. Overall, the Eternals actress flaunting her curvacious body looked absolutely breathtaking!

Young Angelina Jolie . . . pic.twitter.com/TtAPUgwRU6 — 20th Century Celebrities (@celebritybabes) January 5, 2023

What are your thoughts on this throwback picture of Angelina Jolie? Let us know in the comment section and for more fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

