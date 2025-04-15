The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Chanel comforting Johnny as he grappled with his mother’s return to town and his father being in the hospital in a comatose condition. Rafe reconnected with Sami while Roman questioned Kate. On the other hand, Xander became more than outraged.

Lastly, Vivian reminded Philip of her demands. There’s a lot more drama on the way. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 15, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running and popular daytime drama revolving around residents of Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: April 15, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Javi defending Leo to Sami. Will he be able to defend him or will it lead to an argument? Up next, Jada confides in Stephanie about Rafe. Now that she is back to living with Stephanie for a while, there is a lot to catch up on. When she shares her thoughts about the whole Rafe debacle, will she get some wise advice from her friend?

Especially since things are looking not so hopeful for the former couple. Jada told Rafe that she slept with Shawn after the imposter Arnold took over his life. He could not digest it and chose to maintain some distance from her. Then he went on to get cozy with Sami who had just returned to town. What exactly does the pair of Jada and Rafe have in store for them?

When JJ reluctantly reaches out to Gabi, how will she react? He has been busy working on EJ’s case as he tries to find out who shot him. JJ first questioned Kristen. She had the motive but she was also found with a gun. Looks like that didn’t turn out right and the next one on his questioning list is his girlfriend Gabi. She cannot believe that JJ would accuse her like that.

He tells her that she had a motive and doesn’t have an alibi. Is this going to rip their romance apart? Lastly, Kristen confronts Xander. While she was being interrogated by the police department, Xander and Philip made their move to take over DiMera Enterprises. Due to Wei Shin, they now hold the reins of the company and Kristen is not happy about it. How will she react?

When she goes and confronts Xander about the same, will it lead to any changes or will it only be an argument that leads nowhere? Is Kristen going to plot to take back control or will she find herself helpless in this mess? Stay tuned to Days of our lives for more details about the storylines.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Many Saints Of Newark: When Edie Falco’s Carmela Soprano Returned But Didn’t Make It To Final Cut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News