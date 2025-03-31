The previous week in Salem saw Marlena and Steve receiving some not so pleasant news as they search for John, Stephanie spilling the truth to Alex about the forged letter, Julie confronting Doug about stealing the necklace and Holly breaking up with Tate after finding out that he snitched on Doug.

There’s plenty of more drama coming the way of the audience. Here’s what the viewers can expect from the March 31, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running and popular daytime drama series that revolves around the town of Salem in Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: March 31, 2025

The first episode of the week features Rafe surprising EJ. Has he found something that will help put EJ behind bars for his part in the imposter drama and all his other crimes? How will he react to whatever Rafe has now found? Will he find a way to slip out of the mess he is embroiled in?

Up next, Jada asks Belle for help. Just like Rafe, Jada also wants revenge against EJ and wants him to truly pay for everything he did. When she asks Belle, will the latter assist Jada in this task? Or will her conflicting romantic feelings for EJ come in the way of that? Will Jada be able to convince Belle to put all of that aside? Or will she return empty handed and without help?

When Shawn confides in JJ, is it about Jada yet again? Ever since they got intimate after the Rafe and Arnold imposter drama, he hasn’t been able to stop thinking about her. When he confides in JJ, will he get some advice? Will Shawn have to find a way to either confess his feelings or leave Jada alone? Especially since she might not be as interested in him as he is.

Meanwhile, Steve searches for John. Marlena left town to search for her husband John who is currently missing and Steve has been accompanying her on this mission. When Paul, Steve and Andrew try to go out and search for answers, Marlena finds Orpheus in her hotel room. Is he behind John having disappeared with nobody having a clue where he could possibly be?

How will Marlena deal with Orpheus, especially since she is clearly very terrified of what might happen. On the other hand, Andrew revealed what John’s mission in Estonia entailed and it revolves around a nuclear device of a secret facility. When Steve finds a mysterious file, will he be able to find something that might help him on his mission or will it be useless?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives: Abigail Klein On Stephanie Revealing Forged Letter Truth To Alex After Affair Accusations

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News