Be it the imposter drama, the adoption troubles, the false letter, the past secrets and the stolen heirloom, the drama in Salem just keeps on going. Holly and Tate’s breakup came after she found out that he snitched on Doug to Julie despite her asking him not to. She felt hurt and betrayed by her boyfriend’s selfish actions.

Ashley Puzemis, who plays Holly on Days Of Our Lives, shared her thoughts about the storyline as well as Holly and Tate romance. She shed light on the maturity Holly has grown into, the massive disappointment she felt from Tate, their breakup and whether it’s the end of the road for the couple or there’s more ahead.

Days Of Our Lives: Ashley Puzemis On Holly & Tate’s Fight & Eventual Breakup

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, Ashley spoke about how the situation was really heated especially because this was on the heels of finding out that Sophia is pregnant with Tate’s child. “Holly’s an 18-year-old girl and she still is choosing to be with her boyfriend after finding out he got her best friend pregnant. So I feel it’s definitely complicated,” she stated.

Ashley pointed out that Tate was jealous of Doug and her friendship with him. Dealing with all that drama has put Holly and Tate on edge, the soap star stated. “He’s her first love. It’s that type of love where you would do anything for that person, and you want to make things work. That’s where her head space was,” the Days of our Lives actress further continued.

About the break up, she revealed that Holly is beyond pissed at Tate. “They had multiple conversations where she asked Tate not to tell Julie, because Doug was going to do it himself,” Ashley recapped. She added that Tate’s jealousy made him snitch on Doug and was “a complete betrayal” for Holly.

“They get into a huge fight and Holly ultimately breaks up with Tate, but the conversation is about a lot of things,” she said and added that Holly is hurt that Tate has the audacity to be jealous when he is having a child with her former best friend. She now considers Doug as her only friend apart from Maggie which is why the fight “ends up in a whole blowout breakup fight.”

She concluded that this is probably the worst of Holly and Tate’s breakups, because “it really doesn’t feel like there’s a resolution to it all.” As for their previous splits, there was a lot of miscommunication involved. This time things are clear but Ashley doesn’t think this is the end of the road for Holly and Tate. She thinks they will find their way back to each other yet again.

