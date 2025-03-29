Days of our Lives has been focusing on a lot of storyline at the moment but one of them is the story of the missing necklace. The family heirloom was stolen and despite many attempts it wasn’t found until Julie saw Melinda wearing it. Tate later snitched and told Julie that Doug was the actual thief.

Julie then confronted Doug and kicked him out of the house, leaving him homeless and alone. Susan Seaforth, who plays Julie, spoke about the storyline and how much it hurt Julie to find out that Doug was the one who not only stole the necklace but also sold it off and here’s what she shared.

Days Of Our Lives: Susan Seaforth On Julie Being Wounded By Doug’s Theft

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the veteran actress opened up about finding out that Doug was the culprit. Susan started off, “She was stunned, wounded, discouraged and extremely hurt by his betrayal” then added, “Since his regret is sincere, in the long run I think Julie will soften her attitude towards him and, if not forget, certainly make a start at forgiving which shows her maturity in this situation,” referring to the potential change.

The soap star felt that since Julie is 80 plus years old, “bitchiness is not the first thing that you want to have on your tombstone.” She further continued, “I’d like to be remembered as somebody that learned a few things along the way, and I think Julie has had a lot to learn since she started as a juvenile needing attention and acting out.” But things have changed since then.

“She has grown, and at least what I bring to the material now is my own life experience,” she expressed. On the other hand, Julie was quite happy that Steven, Julie’s brother, was vindicated from the allegation of being the thief now that it has come out Doug is the actual thief of the precious jewelry. “That was joyful,” she stated and added, “I was happy in every direction.”

She also pointed out that she wants Steven to return to the soap and be a leading man for one of the female characters. Thoroughly praising Stephen Schnetzer, the actor who played the role of Steven, Susan said, “He’s so gorgeous, he has this beautiful voice, and he’s a hell of a good actor.” She also revealed that she has often asked the writers to bring Steven back.

She felt, “He’s been off the canvas so long. He could be anything. He could be a dark figure. He could be a positive figure. He could be funny.” Susan concluded that when eventually Steve showed up for a funeral story on Days of our Lives, it was extremely fun and an exciting time on set for her.

