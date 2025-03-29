The drama in Salem, Illinois is only growing with each new week of Days of our Lives. From Johnny slapping EJ and Marlena leaving town to search for John to Holly breaking up with Tate and Julie confronting Doug, there has been a lot to take in for viewers of the long-running daytime drama series.

From surprises and sorrows to more confrontation and shocking shootings, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the award-winning and hit soap opera.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 31, 2025

The first episode will feature Rafe surprising EJ. Has the former found something that will help frame him for the crimes he has committed? How will EJ react to it? Or has Rafe got his hands on something else that will affect EJ? When Jada asks Belle for help, will she agree? Or will she just refuse? Up next, Shawn confides in JJ. Is it about his feelings for Jada or something else? When Steve searches for John, will he find some clues?

Tuesday, April 1, 2025

After some surprising realizations, Steve and Marlena fear the worst. Are they worried that John’s life might be in danger? Will they figure a way out to conform where and how he is? When Paul comes to Andrew’s aid, how will this change things for him? Up next, Belle tries to coax a confession out of EJ. Will her plan work or will he figure out what she is attempting to do? Elsewhere, Kristen reaches out to Brady, but for what? Lastly, Jada reveals the truth to Rafe. Is it about the almost wedding or her fling with Shawn?

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

When Brady and Belle catch up, what conclusions will they come to? Up next, Paulina supports Jada and Rafe opens up to Gabi. Are they venting out after Jada’s confession to him? Lastly, Chanel confronts EJ, but about what? He has plenty of crimes to account for. Which one is this about?

Thursday, April 3, 2025

The penultimate episode sees EJ being shot, but by whom? Will his health deteriorate or will he be saved in time? When Cat tries to comfort Chad, will it work? On the other hand, Chanel worries about Johnny. Is it about EJ’s dark past? When Kate shares news with Roman, what could it be about?

Friday, April 4, 2025

The last episode of the week sees Kayla give Chad the news about EJ’s condition while JJ questions Kristen. When Shawn finds Jada drowning her sorrows, how will he react? Lastly, Leo and Javi wonder if Rafe or Gabi are guilty of shooting EJ. Will they find some answers or remain wondering?

