This week saw some massive confrontations and revelations in the town of Salem, Illinois. The previous episode featured Sarah asking Stephanie to go along with a lie. Xander berated Philip based on an assumption while Melinda warned Gabi and Holly confronted Tate about snitching on Doug.

There is plenty more where that came from and the viewers can sit with their buckets of popcorn for more. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 28, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives whenever they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running and award-winning daytime drama.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: March 28, 2025

The final episode of the week features Steve getting an assist from Andrew. He knows about the mission but is keeping his own set of secrets. What help will he provide to Steve? Will it help them figure out where John is? Or will this happen to be another false alarm? On the other hand, Paul and Marlena reminisce about John. His memories are safely tucked with them.

Even though he is missing and they are doing whatever they can to find out any clues of his location, nostalgia often makes an appearance. Marlena misses her husband who she often calls the love of her life. She just cannot help but remember him and their memories together. Will this give her the boost she needs to find a way to get some crucial information about John?

Marlena and Steve have been scouring Estonia in the search for answers. To add to it, Shane isn’t revealing much about what he knows. How exactly will they locate John? When Kate keeps Roman in the dark, what could it be about? Is he keeping secrets or concealing something from him? Will he figure out what has been cooking in her mind before it gets way too late?

Elsewhere, Stephanie reveals the truth to Alex. Xander heard her chat with Philip and automatically assumed they were having an affair. Sarah wants Stephanie to go along with this lie so as to keep the actual secret about the letter forgery a secret. She wants Stephanie to lie to her boyfriend Alex that she did have a fling with Philip just so the secret remains under wraps.

When Alex heard Xander berating Philip about having an alleged affair with Stephanie, he is shocked. Alex goes and straight up confronts Stephanie for the truth. She tells him that she does have a secret but it’s not what he thinks it is. Will she tell him about the false letter and reveal that Xander assumed the secret was an affair? Lastly, Sarah and Philip panic over it.

