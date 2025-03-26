Salem has been the center of disappearances, kidnappings, romances, missing necklaces, imposter swaps, and a lot more. The previous episode saw Marlena reminisce with Steve while EJ and Ava had quite a heated argument. Meanwhile, Kristen seeked revenge against EJ for her mother.

Elsewhere, Tate hid his guilt from Holly and Julie confronted Doug. The drama continues in the upcoming episodes. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 26, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running and popular daytime drama series.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: March 26, 2025

The episode on Wednesday will feature EJ trying to make amends with Johnny. Ever since the latter found out that his father raped his mother all those years ago which led to him being conceived, he was disgusted and beyond furious. Johnny confronted EJ and even slapped him for his actions and past. EJ has been trying to apologize and make amends since then.

While he is trying to do so, it seems like a tough road to go on considering Johnny has made up his mind to never forgive EJ. What exactly will take place? Up next, Paulina and Chanel remain hopeful about the adoption. Mrs. Choi may have refused to let the adoption happen after the Gabi and EJ debacle but Chanel remains positive and steadfast. So does Paulina.

But will EJ’s recent behavior and criminal history ruin any chances of the adoption happening? Or will Johnny and Chanel find a way to make this work out? But how and when? Elsewhere, Tate confides in Sophia. After he snitched about Doug being the necklace thief to Julie, he has been feeling guilty. Especially since he is worried that Holly might find out about it.

Even though he wants to be the one to tell her the truth himself, he is really worried that it might ruin things between them. To lighten his guilt, he then decides to confide in Sophia. Will she be able to give him some advice or will he have to figure a way out of this mess on his own? Lastly, Holly takes care of Doug. After Julie found out, she confronted him and kicked him out.

Since he has no money and now has no place to live, Doug is in serious trouble. On the other hand, he has a strong friend in Holly. When he tells her how before he could confess to Julie, somebody already told her the truth, will Holly realize that it was her boyfriend who did that? Will she figure it out and confront him or will she simply help Doug out of trouble for now?

