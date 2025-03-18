Yes, the drama is getting real. Johnny found out that his father EJ raped his mother Sami all those years ago which is how he was conceived. He couldn’t believe it and was full of rage, resentment and disgust for his dad leading to a violent confrontation.

Carson Boatman, who portrays the role of Johnny on the soap, opened up about his role and how Johnny found out the truth. He also shed some light on how this has destroyed the father and son’s relationship beyond repair. Here’s what the actor revealed about the Days Of Our Lives storyline, his process and more.

Days Of Our Lives: Carson Boatman On Johnny Finding Out EJ Forced Himself On Sami

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, Carson spoke about how much he enjoyed playing the part amid all the high octane drama. When asked if he knew Johnny was not aware of this truth, he stated, “It never crossed my mind, because it’s such common knowledge among viewers” and added that he didn’t know Johnny was unaware until he was told so.

On the fallout from the truth, the soap star felt, “It’s life-altering to find out that the only reason you’re in existence is because your dad raped your mom. I mean, that will mess with your head.” But that didn’t mean it was not a fun challenge to play. “I think I grew as an actor doing that storyline, because it took so much emotionally. There’s a lot of anger, a lot of hurt and pain,” Carson explained and called such situations “an actor’s dream.”

Days Of Our Lives: Carson Boatman On Working With Dan Feuerriegel

This arc gave him the opportunity to “really do the hard work” and show “some moving performances” which was “a really fun opportunity to learn and grow as an actor” for him. Carson also spoke about working with Dan Feuerriegel, who plays the role of EJ, Johnny’s father. In a scene, Carson had to fake slap Dan because an angry Johnny came and slapped EJ.

“Dan is an incredible actor, and I love doing scenes with him. He’s just fun to work with, and we trust each other a lot. So it’s never nerve-racking. It’s an interesting rift to watch play out,” he further revealed. The actor divulged that the two of them spent extra time running their lines because both of them wanted to get everyone “really close to word perfect” for the scenes.

As for what this means for Johnny and EJ and their relationship as father and son, Carson commented, “It’s destroyed it. Johnny has become very resentful of his father. And it’s what makes Johnny question his own ability to become a father, now knowing the truth of who his father really is.”

