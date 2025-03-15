The previous week saw plenty of exciting drama with EJ being confronted by Gabi on one hand and Rafe as well as Jada on the other. Johnny found out the shocking secret of his father. Marlena planned to leave town and go find her missing husband John and plenty of other entertaining storylines.

From encounters and assistance to devastating news and big clashes, the audience has a lot to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama and enter the world of Salem.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 17, 2025

The week starts with Melinda and Ava sharing a tense encounter. How will this conversation go and what could this potentially lead to? On the other hand, Rafe and Jada look for clues. The two may have confronted EJ just recently, but they did not get the answers they were looking for about the imposter drama. Will they find clues pointing towards anything substantial?

Meanwhile, Kristen protects her mother. Will she be successful in her goal? When Belle and Brady confide in each other, will they be able to figure out the solution to their problems? Lastly, Johnny refuses to forgive EJ. Now that he knows his father is a rapist, there is no way he can let this go.

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

When Theresa shocks Xander, what could it be about? Meanwhile, Philip tries to help Joy. Will his assistance work? On the other hand, Stephanie and Alex share a moment of relief. They think Joy isn’t pregnant with Alex’s child but little do they know that she lied. When Marlena and Steve demand answers from Shane, will they get any? Or will he find a way out of it?

Wednesday, March 19, 2025

The episode sees Shane revealing devastating news to Theresa. How will she react and what is it about? Elsewhere, Brady supports Tate and Joy informs Alex of her decision. What does it mean for them? When Xander eavesdrops on Stephanie and Philip, what could this lead to? Lastly, Sarah masks her concern with Maggie. How will she pull herself out of the drama?

Thursday, March 20, 2025

When EJ lashes out at Kate, will she retort? Meanwhile, Jada fills Paulina in on her theory and Rafe tries to console Johnny. Up next, Gabi becomes displeased with Javi. Will he be able to make her see his perspective?

Friday, March 21, 2025

The week ends with Jada and Rafe looking forward to the future. Julie is shocked to see Melinda wearing the missing necklace and Holly comforts Tate. Last but not least EJ and Rachel Blake clash. How will this end?

