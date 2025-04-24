Maranamass, starring Basil Joseph, Rajesh Madhavan, and others in key roles, is doing extremely well at ticket windows. Released amid a decent buzz, the film has minted impressive numbers so far. It started its journey with just 1 crore, and now, it has already emerged as a clean hit at the Indian box office. Very soon, it will secure a super-hit verdict. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 14!

Falls below 50 lakh

For the first time, the Sivaprasad directorial dropped below the 50 lakh mark and earned an estimated 30 lakh. It’s a decent hold considering the film opened at 1 crore. Compared to day 13’s 65 lakh, it dropped by 53.84%. Including it, the total collection of 14 days stands at 17.35 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk.

It’s already a hit

Reportedly, Maranamass is made on a controlled budget of just 8 crores. Against it, the film has earned 17.35 crores so far. So, it has already amassed an ROI (return on investment) of 9.35 crores. Calculated further, it equals 116.87%, making it a clean hit based on Koimoi’s parameters.

Set to be another super-hit for Mollywood!

To be a super-hit, Maranamass needs to earn 20 crore net at the Indian box office as with this collection, it will mint 150% returns. So, it needs just 2.65 crores more to become a super-hit. Whenever this happens, it will become the sixth super-hit for Mollywood in 2025.

So far, the Malayalam film industry has witnessed five super-hits at the Indian box office in 2025: Rekhachithram, Ponman, Bromance, Officer On Duty, and Alappuzha Gymkhana. Very soon, the Basil Joseph starrer will join the list.

For Basil, this will be his back-to-back second super-hit in 2025. His first super-hit of the year was Ponman, indicating his impressive run at the Indian box office. Let’s see how far the film goes.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Ground Zero Box Office Day 1 Prediction: 2nd Lowest Post-COVID Opening Loading For Emraan Hashmi, Lesser Than Selfiee?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News