Deepika Padukone’s quiet stop at Maddock Films has turned into the biggest headline of the week. Her brief visit sparked a wave of speculation, especially since the studio is expanding its horror comedy universe at full speed. Fans are now convinced that Deepika may enter the franchise in a major way.

Deepika To Play Shaakhchuni In The StreeVerse?

Reports from Midday suggest Maddock has approached Deepika for the role of Shaakhchuni. For those unaware, Shakchunni is a term from Bengali folklore for the spirit of a married woman who died an unhappy death. Insiders describe the character as mysterious, intense, and central to the next phase of the universe. The thought of Deepika taking on a supernatural role has already caused a stir online.

Maddock is also said to be developing a large-scale fantasy drama, and Deepika is reportedly their first choice for the lead. The team is building it as a grand visual experience. Deepika has shown interest in both ideas but wants to read the complete scripts before committing.

Maddock has stayed silent, and this has only made the rumors stronger. Photos & videos showing a car entering the Maddock office went viral and added more heat to the talks. However, no official confirmation has come from either side.

Maddock’s Expanding Universe Makes This Collaboration Even Bigger

Maddock Films has created a steady line of hits in the horror comedy space. Stree began the streak, and then came Bhediya, Munjya, Stree 2, and Thamma. The studio is now preparing several more titles, including Shakti Shalini, Bhediya 2, Chamunda, Stree 3, Mahamunjya, and the two-part finale, Pehla Mahayudh and Doosara Mahayudh.

A character like Shaakhchuni would fit well into the growing supernatural world. Deepika playing this character would add even more weight to the series and open a fresh track for upcoming films. Her name being linked to the new fantasy project also shows how ambitious Maddock’s plans are for the next few years.

For now, everything remains in the rumor zone. Deepika and the studio have not shared any official update.

