CONFIRMED! Sunny Deol’s Son Karan Deol Reveals He’s In Love

The third generation of the Deol’s, Karan Deol is gearing up for his debut film. The Jr. Deol is a spitting image of his father, not just in looks but also shares the same streak of shyness that runs in Sunny Deol.

Speaking about his first-ever media interaction during a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, the debutant said, “My grandfather (Dharmendra) was in an interview while I sat quietly nearby, playing with my toys when he suddenly called me out. Being a shy kid, I was hesitant, but he pulled me to his side and urged me to speak. It’s a cute memory.”

The Deol’s are known to be an action family with both, the veteran Dharmendra and Sunny famous for their action-packed performances! So it was rather surprising to hear the youngest Deol member marking his debut with a romantic feature!

However, revealing the reason behind his choice, Karan said, “I’m an intensely romantic and I’m starting with a love story because I found it interesting. While we were brainstorming, the idea just came up Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was born. Having said that, there is action in the film too as another side to my character is unveiled later in the film. It’s a film about the external factors which influence the lives of a couple and try to stop the romance from blooming.”

While asked if the actor himself has found love in real life yet, Karan blushes and quips, “I am somewhat in love I would say!”

While Karan’s debut is yet to release, there is already a lot of buzz around another film that the actor has allegedly signed. Putting rest to the speculations, the newbie hesitantly but with a big smile confirms the news saying, “I do. It is a comedy. Very different from what I have done in my first film.”

Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass that directed by Sunny Deol is all set to hit the theaters on the 20th September. Set in the backdrop of Himachal Pradesh, the film tells a love story with the essence of finding that feeling for the first time — with all its innocence, doubts and the complexities!

