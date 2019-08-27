Vikram Vedha: Ravi Teja To Be A Part Of Its Telugu Remake?

Remakes will never go out of fashion, be it in Bollywood or be it in South. The Tamil neo-noir action thriller film Vikram Vedha which had R.Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead which was a massive hit when it was released back in 2017, will soon be getting a Telugu remake.

Earlier this month, there was news about Hindi remake of the Tamil hit with Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan in lead.

Now, one gets to hear that filmmaker Sudheer Verma will soon be helming the Telugu remake of the Vikram Vedha.

As per reports from Cinemaexpress.com, Sudheer has roped in Telugu star Ravi Teja for the role of Vikram, a cop, which R.Madhavan had portrayed in the original, and is on a look for another actor who can portray the role of Veda, which in original was played by 96 actor.

However, an official statement is yet to be released by the makers.

Talking about the original, the R.Madhavan starrer also had Shraddha Srinath and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in major roles.

The original was helmed by directed by Husband-wife duo Pushkar and Gayathri, and it was produced by S.Sashikanth.

The film when released had drawn the audience to the theatre from all over and also had cash registers ringing at box office.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!