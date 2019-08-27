Fashion Face-Off: Kareena Kapoor Khan VS Karisma Kapoor – Who Wore The Polka Dots Better? VOTE NOW

The Kapoor Khandaan is all famous for their style and luxurious brands that they wear. Yesterday, Karisma Kapoor was seen wearing a light breezy summer polka dot skirt with a white one-shoulder top. There have been so many occasions when we have seen Kareena Kapoor Khan donning a polka dots look.

Both the sister have an amazing taste in fashion. Be it their vacation outfits, brunch outfits or photoshoots, both the sisters make sure to cast a spell with their charm and gorgeous appearances.

While doing a show on Ishq 104 FM, Kareena wore a black and white polka dot skirt with a lilac tee and it looked every bit of stunning.

Vote now for your favourite Kapoor sister and don’t forget to comment and tell us whose look you liked better!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!